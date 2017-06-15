House to provide $15 million in construction at 180th Fighter Wing

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced Thursday afternoon that $15 million will be added to the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill. The newly announced funds will be used for the 180th Fighter Wing.

This will help replace and upgrade the temporary hangers that are part of North American Air Defense Command’s (NORAD) mission.

“The men and women of the 180th Fighter Wing in Northwest Ohio deserve state of the art facilities so that they can defend our Homeland,” said Kaptur. “I will always work together, in a bipartisan way to make sure Congress continues to deliver on these critical investments in military bases both here and abroad.”

The current temporary Aerospace Control Alert hangar shelters are reaching their life expectancy with inadequate fire suppression and design specifications to support fighter aircraft.

It is noted as a top military construction priority for Ohio, as NORAD is the United States’ number one homeland protection alert mission.

