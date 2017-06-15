US EPA Director Scott Pruitt accepts invitation to discuss Lake Erie

US EPA Director Scott Pruitt said he’s willing to come to Ohio to talk about Lake Erie.

At a hearing in Washington Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur extended the invitation and Pruitt said he’s on board.

We look forward to hosting @EPAScottPruitt soon to discuss the health of Lake Erie with a bipartisan group. https://t.co/cvhek4Xp6j — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) June 15, 2017

“Would you accept an invitation to travel east of the Mississippi River to the Great Lakes and join congressman Joyce and myself, to discuss the health of Lake Erie? It would be a pleasure of mine, in region five already,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

There’s no date and no location for the visit.

Pruitt has been under fire from Great Lakes politicians. That’s because the EPA Director eliminated funding for the Great lakes Restoration Initiative.

Full video of Thursday's hearing can be watched below.

