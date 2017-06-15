Money Talks News: Finding the right home

Home buying may seem easy on television, but it is much more complicated than it looks.

And whether you have experience in buying homes or you are a first-time buyer, you still need to do your homework to ensure you get the right home.

"I bought a house about six months ago that looked like it was going to be an easy flip," said experience house flipper Paul Moskowitz. "I ended up putting 25-grand into it before I could even show it."

While there is always some risk in buying a home, there are a few steps you can take to help you buy the best home.

Step one is make sure your credit score is strong.

"Your credit score is vital," said real estate agent Amber Taylor. "It's just vital. You need to be really above 600, you need to pay off those debts."

Getting your score takes time, so spend a year polishing your score before buying your first home.

Second is finding a lender and getting pre-approved for a plan. If you get pre-approved, you know exactly how much money you have to spend.

Before you begin shopping, decide what you need for you and your family. Don't buy everything that you can afford.

"I would tell them to look at it real carefully and don't buy more than what you can afford," Taylor said. "People always go beyond their means, and that's a serious issue."

Make a checklist of what is important to you, whether it is location, size, surrounding schools or backyard.

Next learn your housing market and check out as many houses as possible.

Once you found the right house, make an offer. But before you finalize a deal, have a licensed professional inspect the home.

There are many other tips to help you find the right home for you and your family on the Money Talks News website. Search for "home buying" at the top.

