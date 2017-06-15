18-year-old charged with assault with intent to murder in Michig - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

18-year-old charged with assault with intent to murder in Michigan stabbing

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Michigan State Police are investigating a stabbing that involves a teenager.

Last Saturday troopers say a 17-year-old was stabbed by Michael Anthony Nolan, 18, in the abdomen during a fight at a party in Rollin Township.

Police were called after the teen showed up to the emergency room.

Nolan was later found and arrested at his home in Riga Township.

He's charged with assault with intent to murder.

