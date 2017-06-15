Toledo Youth Student Orchestra leaves for Ireland

A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced Thursday afternoon that $15 million will be added to the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill. The newly announced funds will be used for the 180th Fighter WingMore >>
A woman accused of murdering a four-year-old has plead guilty to her charges on Thursday.More >>
US EPA Director Scott Pruitt said he’s willing to come to Ohio to talk about Lake Erie. At a hearing in Washington Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur extended the invitation and Pruitt said he’s on board.More >>
A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
Last Saturday troopers say a 17-year-old was stabbed by Michael Anthony Nolan, 18, in the abdomen during a fight at a party in Rollin Township.More >>
