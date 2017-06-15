Toledo Youth Student Orchestra leaves for Ireland

The Toledo Youth Student Orchestra has left the U.S. for Ireland.

During the week-long trip, the student will get a tour of the country and will learn about Irish music and culture.

The students will also play with an orchestra comprised of Irish students.

The young musicians showed plenty of excitement before heading to Ireland.

"Our mission statement is bridging cultures through music and it's cool to see that actually in action," said Pilar Athide-Victor of the Toledo Youth Student Orchestra.

The students have spent the past few summers going to a different country including Canada and Ecuador. Next year, the orchestra will travel to South Africa.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.