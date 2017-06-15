Holland kicks off 79th annual Strawberry Festival

A Holland summer tradition kicked off on Thursday.

The Strawberry Festival is a five-day event where attendees can enjoy live music, rides and of course, strawberries.

The festival has been going on for decades, but there are several changes to it this year.

One noticeable change is free parking for the vent.

Organizers said that even though the festival is only five days long, the affects of it can be felt all year-round.

"We donate money back to the community, we do Christmas for the needy every year. We're big into that," said Gary Leasure, president of the Community Homecoming Corporation.

The festival runs until Sunday with admission for $3.

Kids seven and under and veterans with an ID get in free.

