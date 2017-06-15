Man walks into hospital after being shot

A man walked into the hospital after being shot Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred 1250 Yates Street around 5 a.m.

Police said that Luis Aguilar heard his car alarm going off and went outside to investigate.

Aguilar said he saw two individuals near his truck and yelled at them.

Aguilar then felt a sharp pain in his abdomen and realized that he had been shot.

Aguilar got into his truck and drove to his sister's house, who then took him to St. Vincent's Hospital.

Aguilar's injury is non-life threatening.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.