Woman pleads guilty to murder of 4-year-old

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman accused of murdering a four-year-old has plead guilty to her charges on Thursday.

Bridgette White is accused of killing four-year-old Aaliyah Smith in November.

Prosecutors said the girl suffered blunt-force injuries and malnourishment

White was in charge of taking care of Aaliyah. 

She plead guilty to aggravated murder and child endangerment. 

