Woman pleads guilty to murder of 4-year-old

A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A man took himself to the hospital after being shot Thursday morning.More >>
A man took himself to the hospital after being shot Thursday morning.More >>
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in central Toledo Wednesday night.More >>
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in central Toledo Wednesday night.More >>
It's hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast, but it's almost time to get ready for the Fourth of July.More >>
It's hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast, but it's almost time to get ready for the Fourth of July.More >>
A woman accused of murdering a four-year-old has plead guilty to her charges on Thursday.More >>
A woman accused of murdering a four-year-old has plead guilty to her charges on Thursday.More >>
A former Ohio State Highway patrol trooper charged with rape is in court Thursday.More >>
A former Ohio State Highway patrol trooper charged with rape is in court Thursday.More >>