Woman enters Alford plea to murder of 4-year-old

A woman accused of murdering a four-year-old has entered an Alford plea on Thursday.

Bridgette White is accused of killing four-year-old Aaliyah Smith in November.

Prosecutors said the girl suffered blunt-force injuries and malnourishment.

White was in charge of taking care of Aaliyah.

She is charged with to aggravated murder and child endangerment.

It was originally reported that White pleaded guilty to the crime. Instead, she entered an Alford plea, which means she maintains her innocence but believes the evidence against her would find her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

