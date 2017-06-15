Former OSHP trooper accused of rape appears in court

A former Ohio State Highway patrol trooper charged with rape is in court Thursday.

Adam Foster is accused of sexually assaulting two former co-workers.

One incident allegedly took place in Columbus, while the other occurred in Springfield Township while Foster was working at the Swanton Highway Patrol post.

Foster said he thought the interaction was consensual, while the victim did not.

Foster turned himself in to Lucas County Jail in October.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.