Schedule released for 31st annual Special Olympics Torch Run

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics has been going on in Ohio for 31 years.

Local law enforcement participate in the event put on by Kroger to generate support and awareness for the annual summer games.

Toledo Police Department, along with other northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies, will once again participate in the Torch Run to represent Ohio.

Below is a complete list of the locations and stopping points along the route of the week-long Torch Run:

June 16

Start: Sylvania City Police - 12:30 p.m.

Sylvania Township Police - 1:15 p.m.

Toledo Police Northwest District Station - 3:00 pm.

UT Police - 3:30 p.m.

UT Campus - 3:45

Toledo Police Division Safety Building - 6:00 p.m.

Mud Hens Game - 6:40 p.m.

End: First Pitch Mud Hens Ceremony - 7:00 p.m.

June 18

Start: Erie County Sheriff's Office - 8:30 a.m.

Kroger stop - 9:00 a.m.

Sandusky Memorial - 9:30 a.m.

Sandusky Police - 10:00 a.m.

Kelly's Island - 11:30 a.m.

Put-In-Bay - 1:15 p.m.

Catawba Island - 4:00 p.m.

End: Port Clinton Event - 5:30 p.m.

June 19

Start: Lima Police - 10:00 a.m.

Lima FOP Lodge - 10:30 a.m.

Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution - 11:00 a.m.

Allen County Sheriff's Office - 11:50 a.m.

End: Allen County Civic and Convention Center Event - 12:00 p.m.

June 20

Start: Sam Hornish/Trucking - 10:00 a.m.

Defiance County Sheriff and Defiance County Police Department

Napoleon Police Department - 12:00 p.m.

Henry County Prosecutor's Office - 12:30 p.m.

End: Henry County School of Hope - 1:00 p.m.

June 21

Hollywood Casino - -8:30 a.m.

Rossford Police - 9:00 a.m.

Perrysburg Township Police - 10:30 a.m.

Thayer Ford - 11:20 a.m.

Kroger, Bowling Green location - 11:45 a.m.

Wood County Courthouse - 12:15 p.m.

North Baltimore Police - 2:45 p.m.

Bob Kelly Chevrolet - 3:10 p.m.

OSP Findlay - 3:30 p.m.

Findlay Police Department

Hancock County Sheriff's Office

Hancock County Courthouse - 4:00 p.m.

Kroger, 6th Street location - 4:20 p.m.

End: Blanchard Valley School - 5:00 p.m.

June 22

Start: Fremont School of Hope - 8:30 a.m.

Fremont Kroger, 5th Street location - 8:45 a.m.

Fremont Police - 9:00 a.m.

FOP Lodge 35 - 9:15 a.m.

Fostoria Police Department - 10:00 a.m.

Kroger, Tiffin location - 10:45 a.m.

Seneca County Sheriff's Office - 10:45 a.m.

Seneca County Opportunity Center - 11:00 a.m.

OSP Bucyrus Post - 1:00 p.m.

Kroger, Bucyrus location - 1:30 p.m.

End: Bucyrus Police - 1:45 p.m.

June 23

Start: Multi-County Correctional - 8:15 a.m.

Marion Correctional Institution - 8:30 a.m.

Marion County Sheriff's Office - 8:40 a.m.

North Central Correctional Complex - 9:00 a.m.

Marion Police Department - 9:30 a.m.

Delaware Police Department - 11:15 a.m.

OSP Delaware post - 11:45 a.m.

Kroger, Delaware location - 12: 00 p.m.

Powell Police - 1:30 p.m.

Kroger, Powell location - 2:00 p.m.

End: Columbus Zoo - 2:30 p.m.

