Man arrested for road rage incident appears in court - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested for road rage incident appears in court

Scott Klatt (Source: Toledo Police Department) Scott Klatt (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man arrested for a road rage incident will be in court Thursday. 

Scott Klatt struck the front windshield of another person's vehicle with a metal pipe, causing the windshield to shatter.

Police say this was the result of a road rage incident. 

Klatt is being charged with criminal damaging and endangering property. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly