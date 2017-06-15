Cleveland-based Cliffs Natural Resources chooses Toledo for new iron processing facility

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced that a Cleveland-headquartered company has chosen Toledo as a site for a new iron processing facility.

Cliffs Natural Resources has selected the Port of Toledo and East Toledo’s Ironville site as home for the company’s new Hot Briquette Iron processing facility.

While operational, the Cliffs Toledo facility will receive iron ore mined in Minneapolis and Michigan and convert it into briquettes used in steel making.

The project will bring 1,200 construction jobs and more than 130 permanent jobs to the Toledo area.

“A big Toledo welcome to Cleveland-based Cliffs Natural Resources as it embarks on new corporate investment to serve the American steelmaking market. When we set about to bring the Ironville site to economic reuse, we were driven by the potential for jobs in East Toledo. The confluence of a job-ready site and Toledo’s excellent distribution and transportation network helped to put the Toledo Port site over the top, attracting major investment and the jobs that will come with it,” Congresswoman Kaptur said.

The project will also bring a $700 million investment to the Toledo area.

Cliffs Natural Resources plans to break ground in early 2018, with the plan becoming operational in 2020.