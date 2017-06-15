One dead in Sandusky County crash

The Fremont police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one in Sandusky County on Wednesday.

The occurred on State Route 412 at County Road 294 around 8 a.m.

Patricia Likes-Slempa, 53, of Clyde was driving south on County Road 294 approaching the intersection at State Route 412.

Lori Prosser, 47, of Sandusky was traveling west on State Route 412 when Likes-Slempa failed to yield at the intersection.

Prosser struck Likes-Slempa on the driver's side door, causing both vehicles to run off the side of the road.

Likes-Slempa was partially ejected from the vehicle due to the impact of the crash, even though she was wearing a seatbelt.

She was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Prosser was taken to Firelands Hospital with serious injuries.

She was also wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

