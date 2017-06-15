One dead in Sandusky County crash

A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced that a Cleveland-headquartered company has chosen Toledo as a site for a new iron processing facility.More >>
The Fremont police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one in Sandusky County on Wednesday.More >>
“What can I do to help?” is the question the Toledo community is asking when referring to Tuesday’s massive fire at the Watcher Building in uptown Toledo.More >>
One person has been shot in an altercation in Fostoria Wednesday night.More >>
One person is in the hospital after a shooting in central Toledo Wednesday night.More >>
