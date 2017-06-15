Shooter, victim in hospital after Fostoria shooting

One person has been shot in an altercation in Fostoria Wednesday night.

Police were called to 224 South Poplar Street for shots fired around 10:30 p.m.

Police say in the middle of the 911 call, the caller said that someone had just been shot.

Police arrived to the scene and found the male who had been shot sitting outside.

He was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, and was later taken to a Toledo hospital.

The shooter has been identified and is also receiving treatment for injuries suffered during the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.

No one has yet been charged.

