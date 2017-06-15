Police seek three men in connection to June 15 central Toledo shooting

Police released surveillance photos of three men they believe may be involved in a shooting that took place earlier in June.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

One person had to be taken to the the hospital after the central Toledo shooting on the morning of June 15.

The incident occurred on the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police say a 54-year-old man was shot in his side and transported to the hospital by life squad.

They don't believe the man lived on Fitchland Avenue.

Police think after the man was shot, he ran to 1344 Fitchland Avenue where he collapsed.

The shooting is believed to have been very close to a home which police raided two weeks ago.

The gunman is on the run.

