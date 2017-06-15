Man will survive after being shot in central Toledo

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in central Toledo early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police say a 54-year-old man was shot in his side and transported to the hospital by life squad.

Police say the man will be okay but is not being cooperative with the officers.

They don't believe the man lived on Fitchland Avenue.

The shooting is believed to have been very close to a home which police raided two weeks ago.

No one has been arrested.

