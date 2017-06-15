Man expected to survive after being shot in central Toledo

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in central Toledo early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police say a 54-year-old man was shot in his side and transported to the hospital by life squad.

The man is in critical but stable condition and is expected to be okay.

Police say he is not being cooperative with the officers.

They don't believe the man lived on Fitchland Avenue.

Police think after the man was shot, he ran to 1344 Fitchland Avenue where he collapsed.

The shooting is believed to have been very close to a home which police raided two weeks ago.

The gunman is on the run.

