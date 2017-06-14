Milton Carswell Jr. is new head golf pro at Stone Oak Country, makes history

Best part of Milton Carswell Jr.’s day is giving lessons, especially to juniors.

Carswell’s dad was a golf professional in Detroit. That’s where he learned the passion for a game that would also be a livelihood.

He went on to golf at Jackson State University after graduating from Waite High School. After graduating college it’s no surprise that Carswell turned his passion for the game into a career.

“That’s all I ever wanted to do. I got out of college, wanted to play for a living but I had a child at a very young age. So I tried to get in the golf business and help people. I started at South Toledo Gold Club with Greg Fish and Nick Szymanski. Starting on my path and met Chuck Radabaugh, my mentor and he brought me here,” said Carswell.

Eleven years later, Radabaugh left and Carswell earned the right for a promotion. A promotion that created history: Becoming the first African American Head Professional in Toledo.

“Very emotional time for me and my family when I was named head golf pro. An African American at a country club, emotional,exciting to be here. Membership’s been supportive. Amazing when I talk to other African American pros. You know you can have a career in the country club golf business if you want,” said Carswell.

He still does weekly clinics with inner city kids called “Mornings with Milton Jr.” at Collins park.

