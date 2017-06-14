Milton Carswell Jr. is new head golf pro at Stone Oak Country, makes history

A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
“What can I do to help?” is the question the Toledo community is asking when referring to Tuesday’s massive fire at the Watcher Building in uptown Toledo.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
A local U.S. Congressman was at the scene of a shooting at a baseball practice of Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers early Wednesday.More >>
Hunter was located near Toledo, Ohio around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.More >>
An increasing number of reports of elderly abuse are pouring in to Wood County.More >>
