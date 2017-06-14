Some jobs that help make a living can be deadly

The thought of going to work and not knowing if that day could be your last is terrifying.But what if the job you’re heading to actually puts you at risk?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 4 million workers become subject to serious, work-related illnesses and injuries annually.

Tony Eckelberry is a driver for Truck One, and in his line of work, he’s has to depend on how he drives eight to ten hours a day, but especially how others drive.

“I think a lot of the danger is there is no education to the general public about these vehicles. They don’t understand that they weigh about 80,000 pounds and they take a football field to stop at 60 mph," said Eckelberry.

Other dangerous jobs that make the list are construction workers who have to work alongside fast moving cars, mechanics, garbage men and women, and even pizza delivery drivers.

“Some of the dangerous situations we get into are getting robbed. We have to carry around mace, tazers. People even come in here and rob us,” said Jarren Brown, a manager at Marco’s Pizza.

And although they keep things on them for protection, Jerren said it just isn’t worth it to use them.

“It all depends on the robber, I mean if you’re going to shoot somebody over $20 or $30, to me, it’s not worth it,” said Brown.

To learn how to keep safe at the workplace , sign up for safety and health programs for your workplace at OHSA.gov by June 18.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.