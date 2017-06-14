Fresh Encounter Incorporated to manage 15 Marsh Supermarket stores

The Findlay, Ohio company Fresh Encounter Incorporated, announced Wednesday that it will take on managing 15 Marsh Supermarkets stores beginning June 22.

Fresh Encounter, Inc. has decided to do this on behalf of Generative Growth II, LLC. and manages 44 stores in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Marsh Supermarkets once lead the industry in grocery innovation but filed for bankruptcy in May. As a result, 19 stores closed throughout Indiana and Ohio.

The Ohio stores are located in Troy, Van Wert, Middleton, and Eaton.

"Marsh has been a noble contender in the grocery retail arena for over 86 years. We look forward to continuing their legacy of serving the customer with the best in fresh offerings and excellent customer service, and returning the stores to a community focused, family owned organization,” said Michael Needler, Jr. CEO and President of Fresh Encounter, Inc.

The newly acquired retail stores will be rebranded on a regional basis in the coming months. The combined companies will now operate 59 stores in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and employ over 3600 people.

