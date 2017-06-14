The U.S. gained 30 new citizens in Toledo

It was a memorable day for a group of 30 as they became new U.S. citizens Wednesday morning.

Their naturalization ceremony was held around 11 a.m. at the Manor House at Wildwood Metro Park.

People from all four corners of the earth gained American citizenship. Countries such as Jordan, Mexico, South Africa, Pakistan, and Canada were represented.

“I feel very happy. It’s like a dream for me,” said new citizen Nourine Mahmound Albakri.

Family and friends who were there to support were just as happy for the accomplishment.

The group of 30 came to the ceremony unified and patriotic wearing red, white, and blue.

