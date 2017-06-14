Classic villains featured in world class art exhibit at Findlay's Mazza Museum

It's a one of a kind, world class art exhibit, and it will only be on display in Findlay this Summer.

The third year for the Enchanted Brush art exhibit hosted by the Mazza Museum at the University of Findlay is focusing on some of the most unforgettable characters in popular films and books, the villains.

The 20 artists, many of which are friends within the art industry, are given a theme every year with full artistic freedom to create a new piece specifically for this exhibit.

This year the artists, some with full time jobs working with Game of Thrones, Dreamworks, Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons picked their favorite villains to portray.

Many classic villains from literature like Maleficent, the Evil Queen from Snow White, and Rumpelstiltskin are shown along side modern film villains like Darth Maul and Scar from The Lion King.

Many of these works are bought by collectors immediately and will only be on display for this Summer run.

The hope is that many art enthusiasts and art newcomers in the area can see this one of a kind work here instead of traveling to a big city.

"These shows happen in major cities, especially on the east and west coasts. And I wanted to do something that was in a place like Ohio, that would bring the art here. And that would get the artists new exposure, but more importantly to introduce the general public to world class artists," said Dan Chudzinski, curator of the Mazza Museum and one of the exhibit artist.

The free exhibit runs until August 4 at the Mazza Museum.

It will then be on display at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts from August 9 until October 8.

