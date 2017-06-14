Adrian College grad among critically injured victims in VA shooting

Adrian College Graduate Matt Mika is one of the people injured in Wednesday’s shooting attack in Arlington, Virginia.

He is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds and is listed in critical condition.

Mika graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Adrian College in 2001 and played for the school’s baseball team. He also received his master’s degree from Western Michigan University.

Mika worked in the White House under the George W. Bush administration. He also was an aide to Michigan Congressmen Dave Camp and Tim Walberg.

Six years ago, Mika became head of Government Affairs for Tyson Foods.

His family released a statement Wednesday:

“Matt Mika, Oakland county native and current director of government relations at Tyson Foods, was among those shot at the Congressional baseball practice this morning in Alexandria, VA. Matt previously served on Congressional staff for Representatives Walberg and Camp, as well as serving on the staff of State Representative David Palsrok. Baseball is one of his great passions and he has always loved the Congressional team.

Matt’s family, now traveling to Washington D.C., was informed by paramedics on the scene that Matt was shot multiple times, is in critical condition, and is currently in surgery at an area hospital. We ask that the media respect our family’s privacy at this difficult time"

According to a report by the Associated Press, Mika was helping with the congressional baseball team because of his college sports experience.

