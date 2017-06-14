Michigan troopers need help searching for breaking and entering - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Michigan troopers need help searching for breaking and entering subject

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Hillsdale County Sheriff) (Source: Hillsdale County Sheriff)
(Source: Hillsdale County Sheriff) (Source: Hillsdale County Sheriff)
(Source: Hillsdale County Sheriff) (Source: Hillsdale County Sheriff)

Michigan State troopers need help in finding a male subject who was involved in a breaking and entering incident at the Bird Lake Storage Units.

The incident happened on Saturday evening around 8 p.m. and lasted about an hour in Hillsdale County’s Jefferson township.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call   Michigan State Troopers at 517-780-4580. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly