Missing advisory issued for 'endangered' Ottawa County teen

Police in Ottawa County are looking for a runaway teen who they believe is in danger.

According to police, Hunter Swartz, 15, was last seen at his home on Rice Street in Elmore, Ohio Monday afternoon.

The missing advisory has been issued for Ottawa, Erie, Lucas, Sandusky and Wood Counties.

No Amber Alert has been issued in the case, but the teen is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information should call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 419-734-4404.

