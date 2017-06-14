'Endangered' Ottawa County teen has been found near Toledo

Police in Ottawa County found the runaway teen who they believed to be in danger.

According to police, Hunter Swartz, 15, was last seen at his home on Rice Street in Elmore, Ohio Monday afternoon.

The missing advisory that was issued for Ottawa, Erie, Lucas, Sandusky and Wood Counties is cancelled.

Hunter was located near Toledo, Ohio around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.



