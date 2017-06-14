Lead ordinance removed from state budget

The Ohio State Senate has eliminated a lead provision from the Ohio budget.

The provision would have weakened Toledo’s ability to enforce the recently passed Lead Safe Law.

This law serves to prevent lead poisoning of children in rental properties and home day care centers.

“I am gratified that our State Senators so far have seen the wisdom in permitting local jurisdictions to monitor and enforce more proactive lead safety measures. We expect other Ohio communities to follow Toledo regarding lead poisoning prevention,” said Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

In the Lead Safe Law, landlords are given instructions on how to prepare their properties to pass inspections and to maintain safe rental properties for families.

Home day-care centers are also required to be inspected and certified.

The city of Toledo has moved to file both criminal and civil charges against landlords which blatantly disregard orders to repair lead hazards or to vacate properties.

