Local Fourth of July fireworks schedule for 2017

It's hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast, but it's almost time to get ready for the Fourth of July.

We all know that you can't celebrate the Fourth of July without the main attraction: fireworks!

Below is a list of all area fireworks shows and their locations, along with their starting time.

July 2nd

Clyde Community Fireworks – July 4th at 10 p.m. - Clyde Community Park

July 3rd

Bowling Green Community Fireworks – July 3rd at 10 p.m. – BGSU Intramural Fields

Defiance Community Fireworks – July 3rd at Dusk – Diehl Park

Fremont – July 3rd at Dusk

Manchester Fireworks Displa y – July 3rd at Dusk – Carr Park 600 W. Main Street

Maumee Spectacular Fireworks – July 3rd at Dusk – 100 East Wayne in Maumee

Monroe County Independence Day Fireworks – July 3rd at 9:45 p.m. - Sterling State Park

Oak Harbor Independence Fireworks – July 3rd at Dusk – Portage River Mill Street

Perrysburg Star Spangled Banner Fireworks – July 3rd at 10 p.m. – Fort Meigs State Memorial

Swanton Independence Day Fireworks – July 3rd at Dusk – Swanton High School Football Field

Sylvania Star Spangled Celebration – July 3rd at Dusk – Centennial Terrace

Upper Sandusky Fireworks – July 3rd at Dusk – Upper Sandusky High School

Wauseon – July 3rd at 10 p.m. – Biddle Park

Woodville 4th of July Fireworks – July 3rd at 10 p.m. – Trailmarker Park

July 4th

Huron Red White and Blues Bang Fireworks – July 4th at Dusk – Huron Boat Basin

Lakeside Fourth of July Fireworks – July 4th at 9:45 p.m. – Lakeside Dock

Luna Pier Annual Fireworks and Garage Sale – July 4th at Dusk – Luna Pier Lakewood Ave

Manitou Beach Devils and Rounds Lake Fireworks Display – July 4th at Dusk – The Sand Bar on Devils Lake

Norwalk Fourth of July Fireworks – July 4th at Dusk – Huron County Fairgrounds

Oregon – July 4th at Dusk – Oakshade Grove

Port Clinton Community Fireworks – July 4th at Dusk – Water Works Park

Put-In-Bay Fourth of July Fireworks – July 4th at Dusk – Bay View Ave

Rochester Homecoming – July 4th at Dusk – Eagle Street Park and Fire Station

Tiffin Fourth of July – July 4th at 10 p.m. – Hedges-Boyer Park

Toledo Red White Kaboom Fireworks – July 4th at Dusk – Marina District

Waterville – July 4th – Not Available

July 5th

Whitehouse Founders Day – July 5 at Dusk – Village Hall

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.