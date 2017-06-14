OSHP investigating fatal crash in Fulton County

Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
It's hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast, but it's almost time to get ready for the Fourth of July.More >>
Police in Ottawa County are looking for a runaway teen who they believe is in danger.More >>
The Ohio State Senate has eliminated a lead provision from the Ohio budget.More >>
A serious crash in Fulton County leaves one dead Wednesday morning.More >>
