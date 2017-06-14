OSHP investigating fatal crash in Fulton County

A serious crash in Fulton County leaves one dead Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on State Route 109 at County Road D in York Township around 7:30 a.m.

Police say 31-year-old Jamie Cook of Bloomdale was driving eastbound on County Road D and 57-year-old Carol Barringer of Delta was traveling northbound on State Route 109.

Police say Cook failed to yield the right of way and hit Barringer, causing both vehicle's to go off the road.

Barringer's vehicle struck a fire hydrant before coming to a stop on it's side.

Both drivers were taken to Fulton County Health Center for treatment.

Barringer was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after the crash.

Cook was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

No charges have yet been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

