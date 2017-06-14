WATCH LIVE: 5 shot during GOP baseball practice, gunman in custo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

WATCH LIVE: 5 shot during GOP baseball practice, gunman in custody

(Source: New York Times) (Source: New York Times)
WASHINGTON (WTOL) -

Five people have been shot during a GOP baseball practice in Virginia.

Law enforcement confirms that the shooting suspect has been identified as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois. He is currently in police custody, though his condition is unknown.

House Majority WHIP Steve Scalise of Louisiana was among those on the baseball field when a gunman opened fire in Alexandria.

Mobile Users: Watch live coverage here

Senator Jeff Flake said Scalise was playing second base at the baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field, according to the Associated Press. Flake said the gunman was using a rifle and had “a lot of ammo.”

An Ohio Congressman was at the practice when gunfire broke out. U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Republican from Columbia Tusculum, said he treated Scalise on the baseball field after the shooting.

Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member and two law enforcement officials.

President Trump tweeted that Scalise is expected to recover.

Rep. Scalise was reported to be in good spirits at the hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Senator Rob Portman and Congressman Bob Latta sent also sent out their support to all those involved in the shooting, especially the police officers that were on scene.

 Bob Latta knows Scalise personally.

Latta was at the Capitol when the shooting occurred, but was not at the baseball field.

Rep. Scalise was also featured on an episode of Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson with Congressman Latta in 2014.

Follow the latest updates on this breaking news here. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly