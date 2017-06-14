WATCH LIVE: 5 shot during GOP baseball practice, gunman in custody

Five people have been shot during a GOP baseball practice in Virginia.

Law enforcement confirms that the shooting suspect has been identified as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois. He is currently in police custody, though his condition is unknown.

MORE: Shooting suspect James T. Hodgkinson is from Illinois; why he was in Alexandria and what his motive was has not yet been confirmed pic.twitter.com/uCd7FA06tJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

House Majority WHIP Steve Scalise of Louisiana was among those on the baseball field when a gunman opened fire in Alexandria.

Senator Jeff Flake said Scalise was playing second base at the baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field, according to the Associated Press. Flake said the gunman was using a rifle and had “a lot of ammo.”

An Ohio Congressman was at the practice when gunfire broke out. U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Republican from Columbia Tusculum, said he treated Scalise on the baseball field after the shooting.

Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member and two law enforcement officials.

President Trump tweeted that Scalise is expected to recover.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Rep. Scalise was reported to be in good spirits at the hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Senator Rob Portman and Congressman Bob Latta sent also sent out their support to all those involved in the shooting, especially the police officers that were on scene.

Jane & I send our thoughts & prayers to @SteveScalise, the @CapitolPolice & all those affected this morning. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) June 14, 2017

The @CapitolPolice put their lives on the line every day to protect the public & members of Congress. They are true heroes. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) June 14, 2017

Marcia and I send prayers to @SteveScalise and victims of today’s shooting. Grateful for @CapitolPolice + @AlexandriaVAPD for their actions. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) June 14, 2017

Bob Latta knows Scalise personally.

Latta was at the Capitol when the shooting occurred, but was not at the baseball field.

Rep. Scalise was also featured on an episode of Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson with Congressman Latta in 2014.

