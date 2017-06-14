Woman in court for her part in fatal stabbing - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jessica Cobain in court Oct. 19 (Source: WTOL) Jessica Cobain in court Oct. 19 (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman who had a role in a fatal stabbing will face a judge on Wednesday. 

Police say Jessica Cobain lied to investigators about a murder at Maumee Bay State Park last summer. 

She was found guilty of attempted obstruction of justice. 

Cobain could spend up to six months in prison. 

