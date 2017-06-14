Man in court for the abduction, rape of girlfriend

A man who raped and abducted his girlfriend will face a judge on Wednesday.

Christopher Darden lived with his girlfriend in a home on Woodland Avenue.

His girlfriend said that Darden had not let her leave the house since June 10, and would not let her eat or use the bathroom at times.

Darden's girlfriend said that he has also been repeatedly raping and beating her for months leading up to the abduction.

Police say the victim also had bruises and scars all over her body where Darden would beat and burn her.

Darden faces a slew of charges including abduction, rape and domestic violence.

Darden has a history of domestic violence.

