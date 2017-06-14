Woman accused of stealing from Girl Scouts appears in court

A woman accused of stealing from the Girl Scouts appears in court Wednesday.

Jennifer Hardison is accused of selling Girl Scouts cookies but never turning in the money.

Hardison stole $1,233 from the Girl Scouts.

She faces a judge after being charged with theft.

Five other people are also facing theft charges for committing the same crime.

