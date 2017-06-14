Woman accused of stealing from Girl Scouts appears in court - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman accused of stealing from Girl Scouts appears in court

Jennifer Hardison (Source: Toledo Police Department) Jennifer Hardison (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman accused of stealing from the Girl Scouts appears in court Wednesday. 

Jennifer Hardison is accused of selling Girl Scouts cookies but never turning in the money. 

Hardison stole $1,233 from the Girl Scouts.

She faces a judge after being charged with theft. 

Five other people are also facing theft charges for committing the same crime. 

