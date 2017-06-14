One dead in head-on crash into tree

One person is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Sandusky County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on Township Road 173 east of Darr Road in Ballville Township.

Police say Christopher Ferguson, 45, of Bellevue was headed westbound on Township Road 173 driving a Ford Explorer when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree head-on.

Ferguson was transported to St. Vincent's after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Rodney Lewis, 52, of Bellevue was a passenger in the car.

He died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.

Police say that neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

