Demolition crews tear down vacant house after fire

Toledo fire crews were on the scene of of a vacant house fire in central Toledo Tuesday night.

The fire occurred on the 1000 block of Klondike Street near Hawley Street around 1:30 a.m.

The battalion chief said the house is vacant and was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The home had been on fire previously.

Demolition crews were called to tear down the remains of the house.

The cause of the fire is suspicious.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.