Dog pulled from burning apartment building

Despite no injuries reported, the scene at the fire at the Wachter Building was quite somber as residents watched helplessly as their homes and possessions burned.

However, the mood changed when firefighters made a rescue of a pit bull trapped inside the building.

Hours after the fire began, one-year-old Samson finally escaped the building with the help of Toledo fire firefighters.

Those still on scene broke out in wild cheers. The loudest cheers were that of the owners.

"We are elated. God answers prayers," said Michelle Schiotti.

Those on scene said it was silver lining on a tough day for residents and firefighters alike.

