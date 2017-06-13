Historic building that caught fire a remnant of famous Toledo architect

Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
The apartment building on 16th Street that erupted into flames on Tuesday evening in Toledo was designed by one of Toledo's most famous architects.More >>
The apartment building on 16th Street that erupted into flames on Tuesday evening in Toledo was designed by one of Toledo's most famous architects.More >>
Crews are battling a massive three-alarm fire in downtown Toledo.More >>
Crews are battling a massive three-alarm fire in downtown Toledo.More >>
Lenawee Now members from the Arts Alliance came to talk to community members Tuesday about how they can apply for small grants to support the arts in their area.More >>
Lenawee Now members from the Arts Alliance came to talk to community members Tuesday about how they can apply for small grants to support the arts in their area.More >>
Two weeks ago Tuesday, volunteers went to the Whiteford Township Union Cemetery to collect the American flags that were marking the graves of veterans for Memorial Day only to find that 300 or more flags are gone.More >>
Two weeks ago Tuesday, volunteers went to the Whiteford Township Union Cemetery to collect the American flags that were marking the graves of veterans for Memorial Day only to find that 300 or more flags are gone.More >>