Historic building that caught fire a remnant of famous Toledo architect

The apartment building on 16th Street that erupted into flames on Tuesday evening in Toledo was designed by one of Toledo's most famous architects.

The Wachter Building at 321 16th Street, between Adams and Madison also bears his name.

Harry Wilcox Wachter was a nationally recognized architect whose work still graces many of Toledo's Streets.

Wachter is credited with designing the first building at the Toledo Museum of Art as well as some of Toledo's most well-known churches including Washington Congregational, Park Congregational and Pilgrim Congregational.

Other significant structures that evolved from his pen were the Y.W.C.A Building on Jefferson and the Toledo Civic Auditorium.

He also designed many of the elegant homes in Toledo's Old West End and was instrumental in the design of Bronson Place on Cherry Street which is on the National Historic Register.

Wachter was the first president of Toledo's Sylvania Golf Club and one of the founders of Ottawa Park Golf Club. He died in 1941 at the age of 72.

