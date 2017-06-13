Township still has no leads on stolen flags

Two weeks ago Tuesday, volunteers went to the Whiteford Township Union Cemetery to collect the American flags that were marking the graves of veterans for Memorial Day only to find that 300 or more flags are gone.

"And almost all of them were gone the only ones that were left were on unmarked graves," said Walt Ruhl, supervisor of Whiteford Township.

The volunteers put the flags out the Friday before Memorial Day. Tuesday the township is still looking for answers. But Walt is keeping a hopeful heart that it's all a big mistake.

"That's too much work to be vandalism,” Ruhl said. “Somebody has thought that their organization had put them out and they're collecting them for them."

But two weeks later, and not a word from anyone, the township has asked the Monroe County Sheriff's Office assist the investigation.

"We all think that it would have been super disrespectful for someone to vandalize and take the flags off of the veterans graves,” said Ruhl. “We just can't even imagine that."

Walt says more than anything he wants to make sure the veterans from the War of 1812 to present day are remembered with honor.

"Drop them off here at the township at 8000 Yankee Road Suite 100, no questions asked," said Ruhl

If you know any information contact Whiteford Township or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The township does have some good news, Woodlawn Cemetery in Central Toledo heard what happened and donated 500 flags to replace the ones taken.



