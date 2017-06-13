No one injured in massive uptown Toledo fire

Crews continued to monitor the Wachter Building in uptown Toledo after a massive fire broke out Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out at 16th Street and Adams Street

TFD Pvt. Sterling Rahe says there not yet an indication on what may have caused the fire. The building did have a partial collapse on the fifth floor. The roof also collapsed.

Firefighters say there were about 21 residents in the apartments. They were safely evacuated. Pvt. Rahe confirmed there are no reports of injuries.

"A building this large with potentially as many occupants as there is there, is a great concern of ours," Pvt. Rahe said. "Life is the utmost importance and we're going to be evacuating them first. And that's what we did today."

Surrounding buildings were also evacuated.

Pvt. Rahe says firefighters first tried to fight the fire from the inside. However, due to the intense heat of the fire, firefighters evacuated the building.

"We just rotate crews," Pvt. Rahe said. "We've already put some of our crews back in service to make sure we have coverage of the city."

Toledo police deployed their drone to assist the firefighters direct the streams into the building.

Most of the fire is out and firefighters are still working to douse the hot spots in the building.

Lorenzo Jones has lived here since 2001 and said his coworker told him about the fire.

"When I left the hospital, I could see all that smoke and I just couldn't believe it, it's just sad," Jones said.

Lorenzo lived in the basement level and watched as part of the building fell.

"A half an hour before that fell I asked them if I could go in there and get my clothes," Jones said. "I am glad I didn't do that."

The Northwest Ohio Red Cross was on hand offering lodging, food and clothing for residents.

"You've got people people standing around here that may have lost everything they owned," said Rachel Hepner Zawodny of the Red Cross. "They could have lost a pet and they don't know where to start and so we want to help kind of lessen that burden."

The Attic on Adams said they will accept donations accept donations Wednesday afternoon.

They will also hold a fundraiser for donations on Saturday.

Those who want to donate but can't make it out to Adams Street can donation online here.

"Right now I am sure they are trying to find a place to stay because we have some residents that I'm sure have lost just about everything that they had. As great of a community as Toledo is they will step up for it I'm sure," said deputy fire chief Rick Syroka.

Due to the fire, the Auto and Watercraft Title office, which located adjacent to the Wachter building, will be closed Wednesday.

