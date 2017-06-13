No one injured in massive downtown Toledo fire

Crews are battling a massive three-alarm fire in downtown Toledo.

The fire broke out at 16th Street and Adams Street

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters say there were some people inside, but they were safely evacuated. However, there are no reports of injuries.

WTOL has a crew on scene and will update you on this breaking story as more information becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.