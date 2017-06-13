No one injured in massive downtown Toledo fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No one injured in massive downtown Toledo fire

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Crews are battling a massive three-alarm fire in downtown Toledo.

The fire broke out at 16th Street and Adams Street 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters say there were some people inside, but they were safely evacuated. However, there are no reports of injuries.

