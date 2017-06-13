Mobile meals deliverers play vital role in summer

Some are welcoming warm weather. But the heat can be particularly dangerous to the elderly.

Mobile meals serves elderly men and women year round. But on days with temperatures soaring into the 90s, mobile meals is more than simply a delivery service.

Rick Rood, who delivers mobiles meals to elderly residents, understands the importance of his service.

"Some of these people are up on the eighties or nineties," Rood said. "They don't have air conditioning so we check in on them and make sure they have enough water and everything."

Rick says he pays close attention to his clients routines and is on the look out for anything that might be off. But he goes further than simply delivering a meal and checking on them.

"A lot of people, they don't see anybody but us," Rood said. "So we try to make them laugh and talk with them for a while and make sure everything's okay with them. It's just a great job love putting smiles on people's faces."

