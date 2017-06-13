Lucas Co. commissioners sign letter supporting Paris climate agr - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. commissioners sign letter supporting Paris climate agreement

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Commissioners announced Tuesday they signed an open letter to support the Paris climate agreement.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States from the agreement earlier this month.

The commissioners say they disagree with decision.

They explained the agreement is a blueprint for job creation, stability and global prosperity. The commissioners added pulling America out of the agreement hurts the U.S. economy, the environment and the health of the public.

