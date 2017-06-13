Lucas Co. commissioners sign letter supporting Paris climate agreement

The Lucas County Commissioners announced Tuesday they signed an open letter to support the Paris climate agreement.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States from the agreement earlier this month.

The commissioners say they disagree with decision.

They explained the agreement is a blueprint for job creation, stability and global prosperity. The commissioners added pulling America out of the agreement hurts the U.S. economy, the environment and the health of the public.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.