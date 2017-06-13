Groundbreaking beings on new downtown project

Groundbreaking begins on a project in downtown Toledo.

A new downtown Toledo gateway will give motorists a more pleasing entrance into the Glass City along the Anthony Wayne Trail.

The $4.4 million project will move the entrance to Vance and 11th Streets.

The trail currently goes onto Erie Street.

This will move the entrance about a block to the southeast.

