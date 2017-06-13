Guest Editorial: Toledo SeaGate Food Bank

Hunger in northwest Ohio is a big problem. One in five children, and one in seven adults goes to bed hungry.

When kids are hungry, they don't do well in school. Seniors on fixed incomes often choose between food and the medicines they need. Hunger causes adults to suffer from poor health and depression.

For more than 38 years, SeaGate Food Bank has helped lead the fight against hunger. Each month we supply food to 439 pantries that serve more than 130,000 people in eight counties in northwest Ohio. We distribute over 5,600 senior boxes and provide food support to more than 1,000 veterans.

We accomplish this will a full-time staff of just ten people, thanks for hundreds of volunteers.

Those big numbers are one of the many reasons we're partnering with Key Bank and USi on The Scramble For Food at Toledo Country Club on July 31.

Events like these help to raise awareness and money to support the SeaGate Food Bank's mission to collect and distribute food to over 400 pantries, soup kitchens and area programs.

On behalf of all those we serve, we hope you can play.

Visit here to learn more.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.