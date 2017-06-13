Mayor candidate: Toledo is hurting small businesses

A Toledo mayoral candidate has a plan to help small businesses in the Toledo area.

Wade Kapszukiewicz held a press conference at Levis Commons on Tuesday.

Kapszukiewicz said the city has failed small businesses by not paying them on time and not make sure contractors are getting timely inspections.

He said that the suburbs are beating Toledo in terms of being business-friendly.

"There is a lot of good happening in Toledo. There really is. The private sector has stepped up. There's a lot of economic activity. The Metroparks have really embraced the river. It is just our city government that is the missing piece of the puzzle," Kapszukiewicz said.

If elected mayor, Kapszukiewicz plans to consolidate the city and county building inspection departments, and will cross-certify inspectors so there isn't a delay for contractors.

