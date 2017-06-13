UT alumni's photos featured on new stamp commemorating solar eclipse

The United States will have a view of a total solar eclipse for the first time in 38 years on August 21.

This rare occurrence is being honored by the U.S. Postal Service with a stamp to encourage everyone to experience the eclipse.

The Forever stamp is imprinted with a thermochromic ink, which changes the image on the stamp with the touch of a finger.

The image changes from a total eclipse of the sun to a full moon.

The images that the U.S. Postal Service are using for the stamps are photos taken by University of Toledo alumni Fred Espenak.

Espenak is a retired NASA astrophysicist who has traveled around the world to capture 27 different eclipses on every continent.

"It's something you remember your entire life because it's so unusual from anything you've seen before. It's the only time you can see something that's two million degrees with the naked eye," Espenak said of eclipses.

His work has also appeared in National Geographic, Nature and Newsweek.

Espenak will speak in the UT Memorial Field House about his knowledge and stories of eclipses on Jun 15 at 6:30.

"I'm honored to have my photographs on a stamp. But more importantly, the stamp will spread the news about America's Great Eclipse to many more people, and what a fantastic opportunity," Espenak said. "For a lot of people, this is the chance of a lifetime to see a total eclipse."

The Forever Stamp will make its debut on June 20.

