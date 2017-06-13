Woman in court after stabbing man twice - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman in court after stabbing man twice

Antoinette Burnely (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman who stabbed a man twice appeared in court Tuesday. 

Antoinette Burnley stabbed Tyson Riccardi twice with a knife during an altercation at a Collingwood apartment. 

Burnley is being charged with felonious assault. 

