Man accused of killing Fremont woman could face death penalty

The man accused to murdering a Fremont woman could face the death penalty.

Daniel Myers was incited in court on murder charges on Tuesday.

Myers is accused of killing Heather Bogle, whose body was found in the trunk of her car in Sandusky County more than two years ago.

Myers is being held on a $2 million bond.

