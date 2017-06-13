Summer heat can cause health risks

Real summer temperatures have arrived to the area.

If you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors in the heat and humidity, there are some precautions you need to take.

Heat stroke is a very real threat associated with spending too much time in the hot weather.

Heat stroke can affect anyone, but infants, the elderly and people who are overweight have a higher risk of getting heat stroke.

"Pay attention to your neighbors, help them out, especially the elderly. If you can, check on them and make sure they're doing okay," said Eric Zgodzinski of the Lucas County Health Department.

According to the CDC, signs of heat stroke are high body temperature, rapid pulse, weakness, pale and clammy skin and loss of consciousness.

If you feel yourself not feeling well, move to a cooler location and lie down. Loosen your clothing and apply cool, wet cloths to as much of your body as possible.

If none of that helps, call 911.

The best way to avoid heat stroke is to limit your time outside.

However if you do plan on being outside for long periods of time, the most important thing you can do is stay hydrated.

It is also recommended that you reduce amounts of sugary and caffeinated drinks that you and your children drink while being out in the sun.

Following these tips can allow you to have fun in the sun without health-risking consequences.

